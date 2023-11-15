Veterans To Receive Free State Park Access Under New Proposal

November 15, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Michigan’s Lt. Governor is announcing free lifetime access to State Parks for Veterans.



Under a new proposal, every one of Michigan’s 530,000 Veterans will receive lifetime access to our State Parks. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist says, “Michigan’s Veterans are the best of us, and we can never do enough to live up to the sacrifices they have made.” Gilchrist says he and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have worked hard to get more Michigan residents outdoors exploring all the state has to offer.



The partnership between the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the DNR will make Michigan the third state in the country to offer the benefit following Oklahoma and Maine. It will also apply to active duty service members.



According to a press release, attached, Whitmer has reportedly made significant investments to grow economic opportunity, access to health care, and more for Michigan’s veterans, service members and their families.