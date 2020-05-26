Veterans' Services Pursuing Lease For New Home

May 26, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Veterans’ Services is pursuing a lease that would provide them much needed additional space.



The Veteran Services Committee held their May meeting this past week, over Zoom. During it, they unanimously voted in favor of pursuing a lease at the old Art Van PureSleep building, across the street from the larger Art Van Furniture and Outlet Center in Genoa Township. Veterans’ Services has recently been awarded a $108,000 grant from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. That grant money must be spent by the end of September, or be lost.



In a release, Veterans’ Services Director Mary Durst said her goal is to use 100% of the grant, in addition to a small portion of unused millage money, towards the lease build out. Currently the department is working out of a 1,900 square foot room, with no room for expansion. Durst said her hope is to negotiate around 3,500 square feet of space. This would allow Veterans’ Services to provide larger counselor rooms, a large reception area with more amenities, their own bathrooms, and a multi-purpose room to hold meetings, counseling, and veteran classes.



Durst said that location would also help them provide a spare office to host guest services such as OLHSA’s Supportive Services for Veterans Families counselors, tele-health appointments, and more.



(Photo - Google)