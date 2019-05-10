Veterans Program Starting At Cyber Training Institute

May 10, 2019

A new opportunity for veterans interested in a career in cybersecurity is being made available thanks to a local partnership. United States veterans may now use their G.I. Bill benefits towards earning cybersecurity certification at the Pinckney Cyber Training Institute. It is estimated that by next year there will be 1-million unfilled cybersecurity jobs across the country and that this opportunity could help fill that talent gap.



The Pinckney CTI is able to provide this curriculum to veterans thanks to a partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Work Skills Corporation. That partnership was additionally made possible by the Michigan State Approving Agency, which approves veterans training programs.



CTI Director Dr. Jim Darga said they are very proud and honored to be able to offer a cybersecurity program to those who have served in the armed forces. He continued, stating that “They have already defended our country once, now they can defend it from cyber attacks.” The program is scheduled to launch this fall and will focus on two career pathways: cybersecurity analyst, and cybersecurity vulnerability assessor. Major General Stone, Deputy Adjutant General for the Michigan National Guard called this partnership a significant milestone for Michigan’s Cyber Ecosystem.



Veterans interested in more information on utilizing their G.I. Bill benefits toward cyber education are encouraged to visit GIBill.va.gov. (MK)