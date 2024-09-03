3rd Annual Veterans On Target Saturday

September 3, 2024

Area veterans have an opportunity for some camaraderie and shooting activity during an upcoming event.



The Howell Gun Club is hosting its 3rd Annual Veterans on Target NRA Day event this Saturday. The Club sponsors the event to honor the men and women who have dedicated their service to the country and the protection of freedoms.



The event is open to all former military service members, both young and older. It aims to provide veterans the opportunity to hang out with fellow vets and be able to shoot in multiple gun bays with unique weapons and target set-up.



Lunch is provided and the event is free of charge.



Registration is required and organizers ask that anyone who does sign up, to please show-up.



