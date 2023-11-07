Free Movie Event For Local Veterans This Thursday

November 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County veterans are invited to a free movie event this week.



Village Manor Retirement is hosting a free event featuring the movie “We Were Soldiers” at the Historic Howell Movie Theater off Grand River this Thursday at 1pm.



In addition to the showing of “We Were Soldiers”, there will be free lunch, free movie snacks, and prizes.



Tickets are free and can be picked up at local veteran organizations. That includes Livingston County Veteran Services in Genoa Township.



An event flyer is provided.