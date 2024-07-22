Veterans & First Responders Appreciation Tribute Event

July 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Tribute event will take place as part of the Fowlerville Family Fair this weekend.



The tribute event starts at 4pm on Saturday at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.



The Master of Ceremonies is Livingston County Commissioner Jay Drick.



The keynote speaker is Retired U.S. Army Major Jonathan Turnbull, who will retell his story of courage and a miraculous recovery. Turnbull is a Michigan resident and a 2010 West Point Graduate. He has made numerous deployments to the Middle East and was critically injured by a suicide bomber while defending a girls school in Syria during a 2019 deployment.



The tribute will also feature flag presentations and military vehicles.



Attendees should look for American Flags in vendor windows offering free or discounted items. The first 100 visitors will receive a discount coupon for the 4-H kitchen.



Parking and entry to the event grounds will be free for first responders and military veterans.



More information is available in the attached flyer and trifold.