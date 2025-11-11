Veterans Day Underscores Growing Need for Mental Health, Other Services

November 11, 2025

A somber Veterans Day ceremony outside the historic courthouse in downtown Howell Tuesday morning, where several local dignitaries reminded the public to never forget, and never leave a fellow solider behind.



One of the biggest challenges facing local veteran groups is the rising number of veteran suicides, along with post traumatic stress disorder.



"We, after service, can feel isolated and removed from those that we've been so close with. That's why, as an American Legion Post here in Howell, one of our missions is to be there for each other, to invite veterans in, as well as their families, to give that sense of comradery and provide a sense of service after military service," Post 141 Commander Laura Goldthwait told WHMI News.



She said the American Legion's "Be the One" initiative specifically addresses veteran suicide.



Commander Goldthwait urges anyone suffering from suicidal thoughts, or maybe it's a veteran in your family, to reach out to any local Legion, VFW or Livingston County Veteran Services for help.



"Most importantly is the health care," said Ramon Baca, veteran services director. "Our biggest challenge is just ensuring all Livingston County residents know about our office. We can help them determine if they're going to qualify for benefits, or not."



"A lot of times people discount themselves, but I'd rather let my veteran service officers help navigate the system so they can indeed get connected."



