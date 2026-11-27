Veterans Connected's Annual Fill The Trailer Collected 4,500 Lbs of Food

November 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Veterans Connected reports last weekend's Fill The Trailer event with WHMI and 4 The Love of Jeep, collected more than 4,500 pounds of food -- supplying both the Salvation Army and Bountiful Harvest food banks.



The donations also covered 53 Thanksgiving dinner packages with all the fixings, delivered to shut-ins and veteran families.



This year's total was more than 500 pounds of food collected over 2025's total.



Donations are still being collected through Bountiful Harvest linked below.



Veterans Connected also is running a promotion with PayPal. For every donation up to $10,000, the non-profit will receive matching funds for the month of December.



Photos courtesy of Veterans Connected.