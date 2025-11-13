Veterans Connected to Host Fill the Trailer Food Collection in Howell

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



This Saturday, Local Charities and businesses are teaming up to help the hungry veterans and their families in our area.



The Fill The Trailer - Food Collection event is from noon to 4pm in the Howell Walmart parking lot, and includes Veterans Connected, 4 The Love of Jeep, Corrigan Oil WHMI Radio and Bountiful Harvest. Brian Bradford of Bradford Financial spoke with WHMI about the event and the needed food items.



"Yes, we're thinking Thanksgiving. But if you want to get some meat and put it in that refrigerated truck, we would love it. The biggest demand right now at Bountiful Harvest is meat," said Bradford.



Bradford says Veterans Connect is really growing to help the community in Southeastern Michigan:



"Most people don't know this, Veterans Connected, although formed only in 2019, was voted by USA Today as one of the top three charities in the metropolitan Detroit area."



Visit veteransconnected.org for complete details, and join WHMI from 1 to 3pm this Saturday in the Walmart as we broadcast live from this “Fill The Trailer” event.



