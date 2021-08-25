Howell To Brighton Walk Will Support Veteran Suicide Prevention

August 25, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Brighton City Council has approved their end of an event that will shine awareness on the suicide rate with servicemen and women.



The Ruck to Live Event is being held by Veterans Connected on September 25th. The event will bring awareness and support for Veteran Suicide Prevention. The 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report found that in the last full year accounted for, 2018, there were an average of 17.6 veteran suicides every day.



Participants of the Ruck to Live walk will meet at the City of Brighton AMP, downtown, at 7am. A bus will transport them to the Howell Veterans Memorial at 8:30. From there, they will walk the approximate 10 miles back to downtown Brighton’s Veterans Memorial.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will escort them down Grand River with a vehicle in front and behind the walkers. The City of Brighton Police Department will join the event at Brighton Ford and after a chance to rest and hydrate, assist the group down Grand River to Main Street, and then to the AMP.



At Brighton City Council’s latest meeting they approved the event’s civic application for their portion as part of their consent agenda. The event will include the closure of Main Street from Grand River to Hyne Street, where there will be entertainment, vendors, and organizations providing information on veterans and mental health awareness.



More information on how to participate will be forthcoming.