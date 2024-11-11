Veterans Connected Seeks Nominations, Donations for Christmas Adopt-A-Soldier

November 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It's Veterans' Day across the U.S., with ceremonies held in Howell, South Lyon and other parts of the WHMI listening area Monday.



Veterans Connected Chairman Bryan Bradford joined WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison, seeking gift cards and community help to adopt local veterans and military families for Christmas.



"This year, I think we have nine families so far. But some of these families have been in just dire situations," he said.



"We're not only adopting them for that, but we're fixing cars. We're doing a home improvement project the weekend of the 20th."



Bradford says they're seeking gift cards to Meijer, Walmart and Kroger, to purchase groceries and other items for the holidays.



You can nominate a local military individual or family for a Christmas adoption through November 16 by emailing bryan@veteransconnnected.org or click the link below for more details.