Handicap-Accessible Vehicles Presented To Two Veteran Families

December 22, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





A local non-profit presented two handicap-accessible vehicles to two veteran families on Monday afternoon.



Brighton-based Veterans Connected said it worked with Conely Auto in Brighton to make the Christmas blessings possible.



Veterans Connected Vice Chair Mike Mickus it was “smiles galore” as they were able to help out two veteran families. He said it’s amazing how they find the right people at the right time - noting one vehicle came from a veteran family that wanted to make sure it went to another veteran family.



Melissa Shaw and her veteran husband told WHMI News having reliable transportation for their wheelchair-bound daughter is a huge relief - and relieves a lot of stress. She said her current vehicle was rusting out and starting to have a lot of electrical problems, and they would manually have to do the ramp and some of the doors. Shaw added that it will also be great to be able to travel more than five minutes outside of town.



The other recipient is an amputee and will be able to drive the accessible van.



Meanwhile, Mickus said it has been a very busy year for Veterans Connected, which was started back in 2019. He said since then, they’ve given out well over a dozen vehicles to those in need. This Thanksgiving alone this season, he said they’ve given back more than $29,000 to the veteran community – not including Adopt-A-Soldier programs.



Videos of the vehicle presentations are available on the WHMI News Facebook page, as well as Veterans Connected. Links are provided.