Veterans Connected Seeks Donations For Adopt-A-Soldier Program

December 9, 2019

Donations are being sought to help make the holidays a little bit brighter for local veterans in need.



The Veterans Connected ministry is again organizing an Adopt-a-Soldier program and collecting donations for veteran families identified as having the most need through the Livingston County Veterans Services department. Veterans Connected Chairman Bryan Bradford says he has been running the program for the last ten years and the need has grown. Seven families or individuals have been identified and needs range from household items and clothing to car seats and home repairs. Bradford noted one young father in particular needed a vehicle to get to work and they were able to make that happen, which will be presented to the veteran this week.



More information on the specific families and where to drop off donations or make arrangements to do so can be found in the attachment.



The organization is responsible for bringing the PTSD Recovery program to Michigan, establishing it in Livingston County, and it has blossomed since then, now with 12 locations in the state. Veterans Connected meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the 2/42 Church, 7526 W. Grand River in Genoa Township. Anyone interested in joining the group and helping out, whether a veteran or not, is welcome to attend. Those wishing to donate gift cards or other items for the Adopt a Soldier program may drop them off at Bradford Financial Advisers at 134 West Main St. in Brighton



To give an online donation, donors may use the GYVE app, texting GYVE to 313131 and choosing Veterans Connected. For more information on the program, call the office at 810-225-6009 or message Veterans Connected on their Facebook page. That link is below. (JM/TT)