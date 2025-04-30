Veterans Connected Among Top Three Charities In Metro Detroit

April 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit working to serve veterans has been named one of the three top charities serving the Metro Detroit area.



Brighton-based Veterans Connected was named a finalist in the Gannet/USA Today 2024 Best of the Best Detroit Community's Choice Awards and attended the award gala last week at MGM Grand Casino downtown.



Chairman/Founder Bryan Bradford told WHMI they were notified back in November that they had been nominated as being among the top three top charities in the Metropolitan Detroit area and had no idea.



Bradford said they didn’t finish number one but they were chosen as one of the top 3 non-profit charities – which to him was “mind-blowing and humbling” considering the Foundation has only been around four years. He said it was started in 2019 to “really leave no vet behind” – noting they are the last place veterans can go for help and have to have been denied services elsewhere before they come to them. To date, the non-profit has provided over $750,000 is services to veterans and their families.



Bradford added they’re always looking for people to join their board as well as volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of veterans. He said “there’s no better feeling than being able to be there at some of the worst times in people’s lives and having the ability to bring them hope”.



