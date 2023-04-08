Veterans Can Enjoy Freedom River in Hamburg Township

April 8, 2023

There is a safe and relaxing oasis for veterans to enjoy in Hamburg Township.



Freedom River, located off Winans Lake Road, is a place for service members and their families to relax, recover, and rejuvenate.



Janna and Jeff Yeakey started Freedom River in February of 2021 with the idea of giving back to local veterans, and purchased over 93 acres of property near the Huron River and Gull Lake.



The property is comprised of .5 miles of waterfront access on the Huron River, connecting to Gull Lake in Brighton.



The Yeakey’s told WHMI Freedom River has activities for veteran families to enjoy like camping, horseback riding, ziplining, and tubing.



“There’s been many studies that say how nature helps them (veterans) get their mind right and let go of a lot of stress they carry along with them to help heal the mind, body, and soul,” said Janna.



Freedom River will soon provide a career training and certification facility to encourage employment opportunities in Auto, HVAC, Electrical, and the Trades.



More information can be found at the provided link.