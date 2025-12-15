Veteran Services: Scammers Look to Steal Your Donations

December 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County’s Veteran Services Office is warning of an increasing number of fraudulent groups presenting themselves as legitimate non-profits offering financial assistance, housing, food, and other benefits to veterans in need are on the increase.



According to a release, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has investigated this matter for roughly a year. They recommend residents do some research on the organization they plan on donating to before opening their wallets.



Although these groups may appear legitimate on the surface, their phone numbers, QR codes, and websites are often fake or non-functional. As a result, veterans seeking help cannot reach them and donors’ generous contributions end up in the pockets of scammers rather than supporting the intended cause.



“We want the public to know that these scams are becoming more sophisticated,” Ramon Baca, Director of Veteran Services, explains.



“Your desire to help veterans is admirable, but please be sure your donation is going to a verified organization.”



For peace of mind, residents are encouraged to contact Veteran Services with any questions before donating. The professionals at Livingston County can:



· Verify the legitimacy of veteran-focused organizations.



· Provide veterans with direct connection to emergency financial relief through county or state funding.



· Assist with referrals to local government agencies that specialize in helping those in need.



· Connect veterans and families with additional earned benefits and support programs.



"Your generosity can make a tremendous difference when it reaches the right hands. Taking a moment to verify before donating helps ensure that veterans receive the support they deserve," Veteran Services added.



