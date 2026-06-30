Veteran Resource Fair Set For July 1 In Howell

June 30, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Veteran Services will mark the upcoming 250th anniversary of America’s Independence with its Veteran Resource Fair this week in Howell, bringing together dozens of organizations dedicated to supporting veterans and their families.



Three dozen groups – along with three veteran-owned food vendors – will be on site at the event, which is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, in the parking lot next to the Livingston County Veteran Services office, 1420 Lawson Drive in Howell. WHMI’s Chuck Edwards and Madison June will broadcast live from the event.



Livingston County Veteran Services assists veterans in filing claims for federal, state and county benefits and also administers emergency relief funds for “unforeseen circumstances.”



“We’re super excited for Wednesday, July 1st to have everybody over to see all the resources available to them,” Veteran Services Director Ramon Baca told Chuck & Madison. “We do have phenomenal staffs that have the most empathy and love for veterans and what they do to help connect them to the benefits that they’ve earned.”



Participating groups include the Livingston County Veterans Council, VFW 6464, Marine Corps League 161, American Legion posts 235 and 141, Freedom River Recreation, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Gleaners, OLHSA, Habitat for Humanity, Livingston County Community Mental Health, Recovery Advocacy Livingston, Howell Library, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County EMS, 911 Dispatch and several others.



“Every day we’re here to talk to the veterans to make sure they’re aware of the benefits that are out there and that they’re aware of our services so we can connect them,” Baca said. “We do all of the diligence to get them everything that they need and everything they deserve.”



More information is available through Livingston County Veteran Services.



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