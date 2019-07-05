Veteran Memorials Coming To Howell Next Week Provide Healing & Education

July 5, 2019

Livingston County will host four war memorials next week presented for the first time together in Michigan.



This year, the Connect Five Veterans Foundation, with the support of the Disabled American Veteran Chapter 125 and Auxiliary Unit 125, is presenting a special weekend at the Livingston County Airport. From July 10th through the 14th, four war memorials will be on display , including be a 50% replica of the World War II Memorial from Washington D.C., the Korean War Memorial with 23 full size statues, the Michigan Vietnam Traveling Wall, and the Eyes of Freedom Traveling Memorial.



The Eyes of Freedom Memorial is fairly new, and features life-size oil paintings (one of which is pictured) of the 23 brothers in the Lima Company that died in 2 IED explosions in Iraq. DAV Commander and Connect Five Foundation Director Mark Kovach said these memorials are important for both educating the public, and helping the veterans heal.



On Wednesday, July 10th, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will provide escort for the memorials as tghey make their way from Dundee in Monroe County, up to Kensington Road, and then down Grand River through Brighton and Howell to the airport. They are expected to pass through Brighton at about 2:30, Howell at 2:45 and then arrive at the airport by 3pm. Officials are hoping the public will line Grand River to welcome the memorials to the county. Viewings will begin on Thursday, July 11th, and will be free and open to the public 24 hours a day through Sunday the 14th. (JK)