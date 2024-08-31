James Beaudoin Named August Veteran Of The Month

August 31, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council has selected James Beaudoin as their August Veteran of the Month.



Beaudoin, a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era, currently lives in Pinckney with his wife Joan. He is an active member of the American Legion Post 419 serving as an officer, charter member of the Riders, and member of the Honor Guard.



The Council congratulated Beaudoin for his meritorious service and unwavering commitment to the nation's veterans.