Vet Fest Returns To Fowlerville Fairgrounds August 12th

July 12, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Dubbed the largest veteran event in Michigan - Vet Fest will return to Livingston County for its sixth year next month.



Vet Fest is presented by VETLIFE and draws over 3,000 veterans annually, along with their immediate family members. The event brings veterans together to enjoy camaraderie and connect them to the military benefits they earned through their service.



Vet Fest will take place on Saturday, August 12th from 11am to 3pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.



VETLIFE co-founder Joshua Parish says “Michigan is home to almost 600,000 veterans, but less than 18% have been connected to a federal benefit. VETLIFE is doing something no other organization has successfully been able to do and that is connect veterans to their benefits at a very large scale.”



Parish noted the event has been recognized by the State of Michigan as the largest outreach event for veterans and their families as well as receiving a National Impact Award from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



VETLIFE co-founder Cortnie Parish said “There are so many veterans throughout this country that do not even know what benefits are out there. Many do not know where to start which is why at VETLIFE we make it our mission to connect these veterans to vetted resources and help answer all their questions. Unlike other veteran events we invite the veteran’s family to join them and provide everything free of charge for families. We do not allow vendors to sell and require that each exhibitor provide a direct service to veterans.”



Vet Fest is completely free for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families. Registration is required and attendees will be asked to show their military designated ID at check in.



Vet Fest is family oriented and veteran’s family members can enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, live bands, backpack and school supply giveaways, celebrity appearances, and more.



Veterans will be able to learn about a wide variety of veteran specific resources from over 60 different resource providers. All veterans in attendance will also be entered into drawings to win a wide variety of prizes valued from $300 to $2,000.



A link to register is provided.