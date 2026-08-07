Vet Fest Returns This Saturday At New Location

August 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





VETLIFE's annual Vet Fest is expected to bring nearly 3,000 veterans and military families together this Saturday while showcasing a growing movement to connect veterans with year-round support.



Every year, communities across the country pause to thank veterans for their service. Long after the ceremonies end, many veterans continue navigating benefits, searching for trusted resources, rebuilding purpose, and finding their place in civilian life.



VETLIFE, a Michigan non-profit, is working to make that journey easier.



Founded by Iraq War veteran Joshua Parish and his wife, Cortnie Parish, VETLIFE is a veteran-led nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans navigate life after service through technology, trusted partnerships, community engagement, and year-round outreach.



Rather than focusing on a single program or annual event, VETLIFE has developed a year round network of support designed to connect veterans with benefits information, trusted resources, wellness tools, and opportunities to engage with their local communities. Its free Battle Buddy platform helps veterans access trusted information, resources, and guidance whenever they need it, while the organization's in-person initiatives foster meaningful connections among veterans, families, and community partners.



That mission comes to life during Vet Fest, VETLIFE's signature annual veteran appreciation event.



This Saturday, August 8th, nearly 3,000 veterans and their immediate family members are expected to gather at Cleary University in Genoa Township for what has become one of Michigan's largest veteran events.



The free event will feature live entertainment, food trucks, family activities, children's attractions, veteran service organizations, community resources, local businesses, prize giveaways, and opportunities for veterans to reconnect with one another while learning about services available throughout the region.



“Vet Fest is about much more than one afternoon of celebration. It's about reminding veterans that they are valued, helping them discover resources they may not know exist, and creating connections that continue long after the event ends,” said Joshua Parish, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VETLIFE.



Each year, volunteers, veteran service organizations, healthcare providers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community partners come together to make Vet Fest possible, demonstrating what can happen when an entire community rallies around those who served.

"One conversation can change the direction of someone's life," said Cortnie Parish, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of VETLIFE. "Whether a veteran discovers a benefit they've earned, reconnects with another veteran, or simply leaves knowing they're not alone, that's why we do this work."



Both recently joined WHMI to chat about this year’s event.



Josh said “We want to be more than just an event – we want to create an atmosphere and ecosystem where veterans and their families leave this event and they just feel refreshed…The mental health in this country right now is declining – ya know, life is hard. At the end of the day, life is hard and it sucks sometimes but if you can get a little reprieve, that’s what we’re trying to do with this”. He said they’re starting a new initiative “One Veteran, One Voice” and are trying to bring the veteran community back together. Parish said “when veterans and their families leave the military and transition back to into civilian life – all of them - they lose a sense of purpose and a sense of identity, but what if we can bring that back and show that we can create these things as veteran friendly communities”.



Vet Fest may bring thousands together for one afternoon, but the couple says VETLIFE's mission extends far beyond a single event. Through technology, trusted partnerships, and community engagement, VETLIFE is working toward a future where every veteran knows where to turn, every community plays a role in supporting those who served, and no veteran has to navigate life after service alone.



Vet Fest runs from noon until 3pm and is free for veterans, active-duty military members, and their immediate families. Military identification or proof of veteran status is required.



There are three parking areas and free shuttles for the convenience of attendees. Visitors can park over at Walmart and utilize a shuttle, or there’s parking at Cleary Stadium and the Ice Arena at Cleary.



Parish said people also don’t need to rush to get there super early, noting they don’t start drawing prizes until around 1pm.



The full interview with Josh and Cortnie Parish is available in the podcast section of our website. That link is provided bottom.