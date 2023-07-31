Local Veterans Reminded To Register For Upcoming Vet Fest

July 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Local veterans are reminded to get registered for Vet Fest, which is fast approaching.



The free event is presented by VETLIFE and expected to top 4,000 in attendance this year.



The event is now in its 6th year and brings veterans together to enjoy camaraderie and connect them to the military benefits they earned through their service as well as access other veteran-specific resources.



This year’s Vet Fest will take place on Saturday, August 12th from 11am to 3pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.



VETLIFE Co-Founder Josh Parish told WHMI each year at the event, they want to use their platform for the most positivity in the community. Last year he says they honored female veterans in attendance, presented them with challenge coins, and thanked them for their service. This year, Parish said they’re working with Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy to honor veteran first responders.



While the main point of the event is to connect military men and women to their benefits, Parish says it’s also about social connection and bringing the veteran community together. He said he knows it can be hard for some families to take their spouse and kids out for a fun family day so what they do for Vet Fest is take everything a veteran family might want to do and put it all on site.



Vet Fest is completely free for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.



Registration is required for planning purposes, and sponsorship opportunities are still available.



More information is available in the attached release and provided link.