Vet Fest Set Saturday At Fowlerville Fairgrounds

August 6, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Livingston County veterans and their families can enjoy a day of camaraderie while learning about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources at a large event this weekend, including details on proposed legislation to benefit Vietnam War-era veterans.



Vet Fest 2021 will take place this Saturday, August 7th at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds from 11am to 3pm. Described as Michigan's largest veteran engagement event of the year, the event is expected to draw several thousand veterans and family members from all around the state.



One of those who will be an exhibitor at the event will be David Mester, a Vietnam veteran from Livingston County who is hoping to garner public support for House Bill 4065, which is currently stalled in the legislature. The bill would create a "Michigan Vietnam veteran recognition certificate" for any Michigan resident who served during the Vietnam War-era and would include a special designation recognizing individuals who were exposed to dioxin or phenoxy herbicides (Agent Orange) during their service.



Mester says he will be handing out information about the bill, which was originally introduced in the last legislative session by former State Rep. Hank Vaupel. When it failed to advance, it was reintroduced in January by the man who replaced Vaupel, State Rep. Bob Bezotte. However, the bill remains in the House Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee. Mester says he will also be providing contact information on the lawmakers who sit on that committee to try and spur some action.



Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families. Veterans and their families can enjoy food, bounce houses, live music, backpack and school supply giveaways, and other activities. All veterans in attendance are also eligible to win a wide variety of prizes valued between $300 and $1,500.