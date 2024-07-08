Vet Fest August 10 at Fowlerville Family Fairgrounds

July 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Thousands of military veterans are expected to attend next month's VetFest in Fowlerville.



Joshua Parish at Vet Life Today, says scores of michigan veterans -- especially from the Vietnam-era -- are unaware they're eligible for services.



"They were told when they left military service they were not eligible for these benefits. They went three decades without ever asking for help," he says. "Literally missing out on hundreds of millions of dollars in benefits, collectively."



Parish says over 300,000 veterans in Michigan have never accessed their military benefits.



"Education benefits. VA home loans. Access to health care. Disability compensation. Burial benefits," he says.



VetFest is a family friendly-event featuring music, food and prizes. It is scheduled August 10 at the Fowlerville Family Fairgrounds.



"Anything you would want to do with your family for a free day of fun, but also getting educated and connected to your benefits," says Parish.



