Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash Kills 30-Year-Old Ypsilanti Man

August 4, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.



Brighton Post troopers were called to the westbound I-94 ramp to Wiard Road, in Ypsilanti Twp., around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Once they arrived, they were told the victim had already been transported to a local hospital by EMS.



The victim's brother, who was on scene, told troopers he was contacted by the victim, a 30-year-old from Ypsilanti, to bring him gas for his truck. The 2006 Ford F-150 was parked on the right shoulder of the exit ramp. The man said when he arrived, he saw a pickup truck driving into the woods. His brother’s truck had been hit and his brother was lying in the roadway.



A preliminary investigation and interviews with witnesses and the driver of the other truck revealed that the victim appeared to be standing outside his vehicle. A 50-year-old Ypsilanti man, driving a 2022 Ford F-150 fell asleep, causing his truck to crash into the parked vehicle and then hit the victim.



The suspect’s truck reportedly drove into the woods as a result of the crash.



The victim later succumbed to his injuries at Trinity Health Hospital in Ann Arbor.



The other man was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.



While the investigation is ongoing, authorities said it did appear that alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.