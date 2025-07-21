Vehicle, Trailer & Boat Pulled Out of Whitmore Lake

July 21, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Whitmore Lake had an unexpected addition Monday morning.



The Green Oak Fire Department was called to the DNR boat launch on the lake at 9:06 to a call of a “sinking vehicle.”



The driver was outside the vehicle and firefighters were able to safely get them to shore. No one was injured in the incident.



The vehicle, trailer and boat were recovered after a dive team member was able to hook up the tow truck cable to the vehicle.



“We certainly have our share of ‘routine’ calls but ones like this fall outside of that criteria and require quick thinking, experience and a combination of various trainings to deploy a plan that ensures a successful outcome for not only the patient involved but all other entities that help bring an incident like this to a close,” the GOFD Facebook post said. “It’s not always about medicals and fires and this call showcases that!! Excellent work by all involved!!!”