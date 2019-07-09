Vehicle Crashes Into Green Oak Township Home

July 9, 2019

A home in Green Oak Township sustained significant damage after a vehicle crashed into it Monday morning.



Green Oak Township say the driver of the vehicle was a 34-year-old female from Howell who was returning from work in Ann Arbor at approximately 9:30am, traveling westbound on Lee Road from US-23. Chief Jason Pless tells WHMI after falling asleep; the women’s 2014 Honda CRV left the roadway and struck an un-occupied home in the 9000 block of Lee Road. The home is located on the north side of the street in the Saxony subdivision.



Pless says no injuries were reported and the driver was wearing her seatbelt. There was extensive damage to both the home and the vehicle. (JM)