Vehicle Struck By Train In Howell

January 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two people were injured after their vehicle was struck by a train on Wednesday afternoon.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly before 2pm to Barron Road, just west of Oak Grove Road, for a crash involving a van and a train.



A 2006 Ford Econoline van was traveling westbound on Barron Road and could not stop for the stop sign due to the winter road conditions and was struck by a southbound train. The van was struck on the passenger's side of the vehicle and overturned in a ditch.



The Office says the 32-year-old male driver and his 36-year-old male passenger, both from Howell, were transported by Livingston County Ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.



Deputies were assisted by the Howell Area Fire Department on scene.