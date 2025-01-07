Three-Vehicle Fire Shuts Down I-696

January 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews /news@whmi.com





A fiery crash involving multiple vehicles shut down a portion of I-696 during the morning rush hour.



At around 7:30am Tuesday, the Farmington Hills Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire on eastbound I-696. Upon arrival, crews found a three-vehicle crash with all three vehicles on fire.



The Oakland Press reports that witness accounts indicated a rear vehicle caught fire and it spread to the others. One of the cars’ fuel tanks failed, which caused a fuel-driven fire underneath the vehicles.



Eastbound I-696 was shut down while the Fire Department worked to extinguish the fires. No injuries were reported. The freeway re-opened shortly after 9am.



Photos courtesy City of Farmington Hills.