Vehicle Crashes Into Dental Office In Milford

September 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A vehicle crashed into a dental office in Milford Wednesday morning.



The Milford Police and Fire Departments responded around 9:15am to the 400 block of West Huron on a report of a vehicle that had crashed partially into a business.



The business was Superior Family Dental.



Police said upon arrival, it was determined there were no injuries to any occupants of the building or the driver of the vehicle.



The Department said the investigation revealed alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the incident.



The driver was transported to a hospital for evaluation.