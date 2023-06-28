Vehicle Crashes Into Building In Northfield Township

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A vehicle crashed into a building in Northfield Township over the weekend.



Shortly after 1pm Saturday, a driver had exited northbound US-23 onto Barker Road.



Northfield Township Police Detective/Sergeant Jason Roberts tells WHMI the vehicle was stopped at the stop sign when the driver got his foot stuck between the gas pedal and the clutch.



The vehicle rolled forward and the engine revved. When the clutch engaged, the vehicle shot across the roadway, through the ditch, and into the building.



When the vehicle struck the building, it caused a gas leak.



The driver was cited in the crash.