Rep. Vaupel Holding Online Office Hours

April 23, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local legislator is holding online office hours with experts from the unemployment and medical communities, Friday. 47th District State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville traditionally holds public office hours on a Friday each month.



This month is no different, but like many other public meetings and gatherings, this one will be online due to the governor’s stay at home order. Residents can join him on Zoom beginning at 4pm on the 24th. Chair of the House Health Policy Committee, Vaupel said in a release that community health and safety are a top priority of his. He says meeting virtually allows him to remain in contact with the people he represents while also practicing social distancing.



Joining him will be two special guests: Unemployment Insurance Agency Liaison Stephanie Glidden, and Livingston County Health Department Director Dianne McCormick. Those wishing to take part are asked to RSVP by clicking here.



Those unable to participate may contact his office by calling (517) 373-8835, or by emailing HankVaupel@House.mi.gov.