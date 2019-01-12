State Representative Hank Vaupel Posts Perfect Voting Record

January 12, 2019

A local lawmaker posted another perfect voting record last year.



Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township finished his second term in the state House of Representatives with a perfect voting record. He took part in all 1,554 roll call votes during the 2017-2018 session. Vaupel said the people of Livingston County elected him to be their voice in Lansing and he takes that responsibility very seriously. Vapuel says he believes it’s important to be present and participate in every vote and over the next two years, he will continue working hard to represent the interests of the 47th District.



Vaupel is currently serving his third and final term in the Michigan House of Representatives. (JM)