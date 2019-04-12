Local Lawmaker's Plan Tackles Health Care Access For Children

April 12, 2019

Testimony was heard this week on a local lawmaker’s plan centered on improving health care access for children throughout the state.



State Representative Hank Vaupel testified before the House Families, Children, and Seniors Committee about his plan that would allow parents involved in certain court proceedings to meet legal requirements by having their children enrolled in affordable public health care coverage programs. Current Michigan law requires parents involved in child custody or divorce cases to provide their children with health care coverage through employment or private coverage. Vaupel’s plan would allow enrollment in public health care plans to satisfy court requirements. The Fowlerville Republican says the plan meets federal requirements and helps parents get affordable and accessible health care programs for their children. He added that bringing parents in compliance with the guidelines will ensure that Michigan children are getting the coverage they need to live a healthy life.



House Bills 4304 and 4305 remain under consideration by the House Families, Children, and Seniors Committee. (JM)