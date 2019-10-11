Rep. Vaupel, AG Nessel To Hold Town Hall On Elder Abuse

October 11, 2019

A town hall meeting with the state Attorney General and local state representatives will address the growing issue of elder abuse in Michigan.



Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville is reaching across the aisle and hosting a town hall event on Monday, October 21st with Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel.



The program will address the state of the elder abuse problem in Michigan and what is being done to protect seniors. Vaupel, who is the chair of the House Health Policy Committee, said in a statement that the rise of elder abuse is of extreme concern for him. He said he “wants victims and witnesses to know where they can turn to for help, as well as provide an overview of recent legislative proposals to offer additional legal protections to seniors.”



Vaupel and Nessel will be joined at the event by Beth Newman of Livingston County Catholic Charities, Detective Sgt. Gary Childers of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office; Robert Mannor, an expert in Elder Law; State Representative Doug Wozniak of Shelby Township, and other senior advocates.



The event will run from 4 to 5:30 pm on the 21st, at the Livingston County EMS Building on Tooley Road in Howell. No registration is necessary. Any questions about the event can be made by contacting Vaupel’s Lansing office at (517) 373-8835, or by emailing HankVaupel@HouseMI.gov. (MK)