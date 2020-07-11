Rep. Vaupel To Host Virtual Office Hours For July

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker will host virtual office hours later this month with a focus on education.



Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville is hosting his in-district office hours for July virtually over Zoom in an effort to remain accessible to his constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The representative will be joined by Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) Superintendent Mike Hubert and Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor. The two will discuss plans for re-opening K-12 schools this fall.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently released guidelines related to re-opening Michigan's K-12 schools. Districts are required to adopt a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan to protect administrators, teachers, staff and students - which will involve wearing masks and social distancing. Districts locally and across the state have been waiting for guidance from the state but have also been struggling to build budgets due to various funding unknowns. Whitmer announced that $256 (m) million will be made available to help districts implement their local plans.



State Representative Vaupel’s virtual in-district office hours will be held on Friday, July 17th at 4pm. Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP by visiting www.RepHankVaupel.com. The link is provided. Those unable to participate can contact Vaupel’s office by calling (517) 373-8835 or email HankVaupel@House.mi.gov.