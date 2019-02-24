Local Lawmaker Joins In Unveiling Of House Republican Action Plan

A local lawmaker says he’s pleased the recently released House Republican Action Plan includes increased mental health care access among the priorities for current legislative term.



State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville joined his colleagues on Tuesday for a press conference unveiling the 2019-2020 House Republican Action Plan. The plan serves as a guide for legislative activity over the next two years. Vaupel, who is serving his second term as chair of the House Health Policy Committee, says he’s encouraged that the plan put emphasis on the need for increased mental health care access, health care affordability and opioid abuse and overdose prevention. Vaupel says they made great strides last term in the way of mental health care access but “there’s more to be done to eliminate stigma and create an environment in Michigan that is more understanding of and better cares for those experiencing mental health challenges”. He noted the opioid epidemic continues to be a struggle this year as well. Vaupel said he is very proud of their collaboration with law enforcement, doctors and substance use specialists last term and looks forward to building on that momentum over the next two years. He says no one is immune to opioid addiction and too many have fallen victim already so they must work together to craft effective solutions to prevent further tragedy.



A link to the House Republican Action Plan is provided. (JM)