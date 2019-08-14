Vaupel Holding Community Conversation On Prescription Drug Prices

August 14, 2019

Prescription drug prices will be the topic of a gathering later this month hosted by a local lawmaker.



Republican State Rep. Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville and AARP of Michigan will host a community conversation on the issue, Monday, August 26th at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Vaupel says that prescription drug prices have “substantially risen in recent years” and that in his role as chairman of the House Committee on Health Policy, he’s made it a priority to “ensure Michiganders have affordable access to necessary medication.”



Vaupel adds that he welcomes Livingston County residents to share their thoughts, and he looks forward to discussing the steps taken in Lansing to combat the problem. The August 26th community conversation will be held from 12:30 to 2:00pm.



For questions or more information, contact Rep. Vaupel’s office by calling (517) 373-8835 or by email at HankVaupel@House.mi.gov. (JK)