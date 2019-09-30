Lawmaker's Resolution Raises Awareness For Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders

A local lawmaker is raising awareness for fetal alcohol spectrum disorders through a recently introduced resolution.



Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville introduced a resolution to bring awareness to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders in the state of Michigan. Vaupel delivered a speech on the House floor in support of his resolution, stating that the disorders are entirely preventable and he hopes all citizens will increase their knowledge of the effects of fetal alcohol exposure as well as their level of compassion for those affected by the disorders. Vaupel chairs the House Health Policy Committee. He says Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders pose a serious threat to the health and livelihood of children, adding increased awareness can help reduce instances of fetal alcohol exposure and its devastating effects. A press release notes that the FASD incidence rate is estimated at one out of every 100 live births and the U.S. Surgeon General warns there is no safe amount of alcohol to consume during pregnancy.



More information about FASD can be found through the link. (JM)