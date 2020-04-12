Rep. Vaupel Shares COVID-19 Update

April 12, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local legislator is sharing his thoughts on the stay-at-home order, what we can be doing better, and what we’re doing well during the outbreak.



State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville wrapped up the past week with an update on all his office is doing in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. While Governor Gretchen Whitmer wanted a 70-day extension on the state of emergency declaration, legislature only approved it through the end of April. Vaupel said he felt 70 days was too long, and as the pandemic changes daily, changes can be made to extend if needed. He stressed the importance of making every effort to get businesses open and people back to work, to get the economy back on the right track. But he feels we also need more and better data so that businesses re-opening do not pose a threat to the pandemic. He said the health and safety of residents needs to be the foremost concern.



Vaupel also wants to fix the Unemployment Benefit Filing system so that it can better rapidly handle the number claims being filed to get displaced workers the money they need. In a release, he pledged to continue working with the legislature and governor to find the best solutions to return our state to normalcy and help families and businesses stay afloat as we navigate and eventually emerge from this crisis.



Vaupel thanks and says he wants to recognize all the essential workers in our county and state. He says he knows times are difficult right now, but that we all appreciate the hard work and dedication.



Anybody with questions or concerns, COVID-19 related or otherwise, can contact him at hankvaupel@housemi.gov.