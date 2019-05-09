Bill Would Expand Health Care Options For Kids In Divorce/Custody Cases

May 9, 2019

Parents may be finding health care coverage options for their children if a local lawmaker’s plan becomes law.



State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville’s plan to help children in custody and divorce cases have access to affordable health care coverage received unanimous approval from the Michigan House this week. Current law requires parents involved in child custody or divorce cases to provide their children with health care coverage through employment or private programs. Vaupel’s plan would allow parents to enroll their child in a public health care plan to meet their obligation.



Vaupel said “this plan gives parents more opportunities to ensure their children are getting health care coverage for long lasting health benefits.” He added that with these changes, Michigan will be in compliance with federal guidelines. House Bills 4304-05 now move to the Senate for further consideration. (MK)