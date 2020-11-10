Virtual Event To Feature Local Health Officials & COVID-19 Update

November 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker will host virtual office hours featuring local health officials and an update on COVID-19.



Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville, who is term limited, and successor Bob Bezotte of Howell are hosting virtual office hours over Zoom to remain accessible to constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bezotte is the former Livingston County Sheriff and a county commissioner who was easily elected to fill the seat.



Vaupel and Bezotte will be joined by Dianne McCormick and Dr. Juan Marquez from the Livingston County Health Department. Livingston County recently entered into a second wave of COVID-19, which local health officials are concerned could adversely affect vulnerable populations and endanger the ability of the county’s schools to continue in-person instruction. Case counts and the positivity rate have both more than doubled – which is said to be driven by a combination of factors including colder weather and the resulting increase of indoor social gatherings, pandemic fatigue, and low compliance with non-pharmaceutical public health interventions, such as social distancing.



The virtual office hours will be held next Friday, November 20th at 4pm. To RSVP, visit the provided web link. Those unable to participate may contact Vaupel’s office by calling (517) 373-8835 or by email at HankVaupel@House.mi.gov.