Vaupel Event To Address Covid-19, Auto Insurance Reform

June 4, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local legislator will be holding online office hours with experts from worlds of public health and car insurance. Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville is holding his June office hours online, in an effort to remain accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Joining Vaupel on Zoom this month will be three guests. Joining him from the Livingston County Health Department will be Director Dr. Dianne McCormick and Medical Director Dr. Juan Marquez. His third guest is Speaker Pro Tempore Jason Wentworth, who is the chairman of the Select Committee on Reducing Car Insurance Rates. Vaupel said, in a release, that these virtual meetings have been a great way to stay connected and that he encourages everyone to participate in learning more about the state’s auto insurance reform and COVID-19 combative efforts.

The event will take place on Friday, June 19th, at 4pm over Zoom.



To RSVP, visit www.RepHankVaupel.com. Those unable to participate may still contact his office by calling (517) 373-8835, or by email at HankVaupel@House.mi.gov.