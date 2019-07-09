Vapejoose In Brighton Robbed

July 9, 2019

Police are investigating a robbery at a vape store in Brighton.



Owner Stephen Knight issued a Facebook post following the incident, saying two individuals broke into the Vapejoose Brighton store located at 6163 Grand River around 1:22am Tuesday morning. He says police investigated but did not find any disturbance and left the scene, not realizing they were actually robbed. Knight says the suspects broke in again at 3:04am and stole more merchandise. It’s estimated around $1,300 worth of vape devices were stolen. He says both times they were in and out quickly and there was no sign of forced entry. Videos have been posted on the Vapejoose Brighton Facebook page. That link is provided. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed for WHMI that they are investigating the incident. Knight says they are willing to offer a $500 reward if anyone can help identify the suspects or offer any tips that can lead to the prosecution of either or both of the individuals.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective King with the Sheriff's Office at 517-540-7953. (JM)