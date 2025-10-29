Van Gilder Family Launches Data Center Project Page

October 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The local family looking to sell some of its farmland for a big data center in Howell Township has launched a project page.



The Van Gilder Family issued the following on social media:



“For generations, we’ve called this community home. Our family has lived, farmed, and raised our children here, and that’s not going to change. We hope our children and grandchildren continue to grow up here, surrounded by the same supportive, close-knit community that has always been part of our lives.



When we were first approached about the idea of a data center on our home farm, we didn’t take it lightly. We knew an opportunity like this might come knocking on our door one day, especially since this is a large, connected piece of land on a major road, but we didn’t think that time would come so soon. After months of learning, listening, and reflection, we came to see this project as more than an opportunity for our family, but something that would have a transformative impact on the entire community and for future generations.



We were originally approached by multiple companies with similar types of projects. After months of discussions with each, we realized that we really had two paths: we could sell our land to whoever offered the highest price and walk away, or we could take the harder path: working with a team that’s willing to listen, engage, and build something that fits our community. With pride, we chose the second path.



We know many of you have felt frustrated or blindsided during this process and we understand things have not always felt transparent. The reality is that it has taken several months to develop a thoughtful and detailed plan that is ready to be shared with the community. Now that much of that work has been done, there is a plan ready to be shared.



To help keep everyone informed, HowellDataCenter.com will be updated regularly as the project progresses. We hope this becomes a source of truth for accurate information, updates, and community engagement.



We’ve been intentional in every step. We chose a group we believe will do things the right way with responsibility and a long-term commitment to the community.



We know change can be uncomfortable, and there are still many questions to answer. But we want our community to know this: we’re not leaving. We’re still farming across the county, and we’ll continue doing what we’ve always done, take care of the land, our employees, and the people around us.



At its heart, this project is about building a future where farming and technology can grow side by side. We want Livingston County to have a seat at the table in the next wave of opportunity while staying true to the values that define who we are. This project represents the single largest investment in the history of our community, and it will have a transformative impact on our schools, emergency services, & local businesses. Opportunities like this only come around once in a lifetime, and Livingston County has the chance to capitalize on that opportunity.



We’ll continue to be open and transparent as this process moves forward. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, your voices matter, and we’re listening.



With respect and gratitude,

The Van Gilder Family"

Please follow the official Howell Data Center page for updates"





A link to the page is provided.



The description states “Your source for transparent, factual updates on the Howell Data Center Project — designed to bring responsible innovation and long-term community partnership to Livingston County.”



There’s been a lot of pushback from residents and others with concerns about the water service area, increased industrial water usage and the drain/strain on the MHOG system and capacity; electricity demand and rates; the strain on infrastructure, roads and traffic; environmental impacts and the Red Cedar River watershed; run-off, flood risk, and erosion; increased truck and commuter traffic; and land use and zoning issues.



As for the township, Monday’s planned meeting of a new data center committee was cancelled “due to safety concerns”. At least one board member, Bob Wilson, has voiced support for the project and a desire for people to learn more about it.



The rezoning proposal is scheduled to go before the Livingston County Planning Commission November 19th. That same request was rejected last month by Howell Township’s Planning Commission following a nearly seven-hour public hearing. The land in question is currently zoned agricultural.



The photo from the new site is not for construction and is for illustration and discussion only.