Vance to Whitmer: 'We Are Happy to Send the National Guard to Detroit'

September 17, 2025

Vice President JD Vance spoke at Hatch Stamping in Howell Wednesday afternoon.



The reason for the visit was to talk about tax cuts and President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”



“We have got to rebuild the American dream, especially for our young people, which is why this ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ does so much to bring American manufacturing back to the United States of America,” he said. “These working family tax cuts don’t just cut your taxes, though they certainly do, they reward companies for building and investing in the United States of America.”



Vance also paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, who was killed on Sept. 10 during an event he was holding at Utah Valley University. He said Kirk helped with the bill, adding that he was as invested in supporting working families and young people as the President and Vice President are.



“Charlie Kirk created a movement. That movement made Donald J. Trump the president of the United States and made me the vice president of the United States. I would not be here without Charlie Kirk.”



Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, is credited by many for a large turnout of young, conservative voters in the 2024 election.



Several cities across the country have had National Guard troops deployed to address high crime. Memphis had troops deployed to the city on Sept. 15. Los Angeles and Washington DC have also had troops sent in in 2025.



Vance extended the same offer to Governor Gretchen Whitmer in regards to the City of Detroit.



“My one message to Governor Gretchen Whitmer is look, the City of Detroit we know has got some serious crime problems. We know it’s the people in Detroit who suffer the most when crime is allowed to run rampant all over city streets. Gretchen, we are happy to send the National Guard to Detroit Michigan. All you have to do is ask.”



(photo credit: The White House via YouTube)