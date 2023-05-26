Van Transporting Dogs to Humane Society Rolls on US-23

May 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A van with over two dozen dogs inside was involved in a rollover crash on US-23 near Hartland on Friday morning.



At approximately 6:55 a.m., a deputy from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to northbound US-23 just south of M-59 for a single-vehicle rollover crash.



Witnesses stated that the white van from Texas drifted off the road to the right, overcorrected to the left, and overturned.



The van was transporting approximately 25 dogs from Texas to the Midland County Humane Society.



The dogs being transported for adoption were not injured; however, the driver's personal dog was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.



The 32-yr-old female driver from Texas was not injured and was wearing her seatbelt.



LCSO was assisted by Hartland Fire Authority and the Livingston County EMS.



Midland County Humane Society came down and picked up the dogs from the scene.