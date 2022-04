Van Orden Road Open Again In Handy Township

April 7, 2022

A road in Handy Township has re-opened to traffic after being closed for a couple of weeks.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Van Orden Road between Briggsville Road and Cedar Road re-opened to traffic Wednesday. It has been closed since May 25th.



The closure was deemed necessary due to the deterioration of the roadway during the springtime thaw.