Van Gilder Family Says Proposed Data Center Is About Stewardship, Not Selling Out

November 11, 2025

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



The Van Gilder family says their controversial plan to sell a portion of their Howell Township farmland for a billion-dollar data center is not about “selling out” but about “stewardship” and finding the best path to keep the land’s rural character intact.



Speaking exclusively with WHMI ahead of the upcoming Nov. 20 Township Board meeting, Rick and Ryan Van Gilder said they received multiple offers for their land but were intentional in choosing the right buyer. They noted that the developer is “one of the most-sustainable companies in the world,” and their presence will benefit area residents for generations to come.



“We went with this company because we thought it was the most positively impactful for the community,” said Ryan Van Gilder, who helps operate the multigenerational farm his family purchased in 1977. “They support schools, STEM programs, scholarships—hundreds of things. If we were going to sell our farm, we wanted the project that would bring the greatest benefit.”



The rezoning application remains under review and no final vote has been taken. Public opinion on the project remains deeply divided, with community members expressing concerns online and in public meetings. Detractors say the data center will burden the electrical grid, potentially drain aquifers and strip the rural nature of the land.



“We didn’t take this opportunity lightly,” Ryan said. “Ultimately, if this farm sells, we’re not going anywhere. We’ll continue to farm and be stewards of the land, just as we are today.”



If the sale goes through, the family plans to establish a charitable foundation to support Livingston County causes. Ryan said conversations with local leaders are already underway but noted that it’s too early in the process to divulge details.



The family received multiple bids for the property in February and March and spent months evaluating proposals before settling on the current buyer. Bound by a strict nondisclosure agreement that prevents them from naming the buyer, Ryan highlighted the developer’s commitment to achieving carbon- and water-neutral operations worldwide.



He also stressed that while the decision to sell part of the land was deeply personal, it represented a balancing act as Livingston County prepares for a rapidly changing economy.



“This technology boom is the industrial revolution of our time,” Ryan said, adding that the proposed hyperscaler would be one step in helping college students stay local after graduation. “Kids shouldn’t have to move to San Francisco or New York to work for one of the biggest companies in the world—they should be able to stay right here.”



During the wide-ranging discussion, Rick and Ryan noted that the latest proposal calls for four large buildings instead of ten, each at least 400 feet from the road, with 475 acres—nearly half the site—preserved as setbacks and buffers. Berms and tree lines would surround the property, lights would be downward cast to minimize any light pollution and operations would be limited to 55 decibels at the nearest property line, about the level of a human conversation.



The Van Gilders acknowledge that water, electricity, pollution, and congestion rank among the public’s biggest concerns. Both the family and the developer have met with a select group of concerned residents, listened and taken their concerns into consideration.



Ryan said the family was reassured by both the developer and local utility MHOG, which he said has about 7 million gallons of excess capacity. Independent aquifer studies, he added, are being conducted by MHOG or a third party.



“Michigan has very strict rules and regulations,” he said. “The water goes back through two cleaning cycles—one on-site and one at MHOG—and I don’t believe any chemicals are added.”



On power, he said the data center would be connected to a dedicated DTE substation, separate from the residential grid. “DTE told us it would actually improve reliability because the developer will pay for all upgrades,” Ryan said, noting that state law already protects consumers from rate hikes tied to hyperscale projects.



If approved, the Van Gilders noted the project could double Howell Township’s tax base, create about 1,000 construction jobs and a few hundred long-term technical and maintenance positions.



“Every billion-dollar investment doubles the township’s tax base,” Ryan said. “We’ve seen the analysis from other projects, and they’ve delivered exactly what they promised.”



He argued that a data center would be far less disruptive than a large housing subdivision. “If the goal is to keep the community rural, this is the only development that could potentially do that,” he said. “It’s not going to add tons of traffic or explode growth.”



The family acknowledged that the project has become a lightning rod in Howell Township politics. “If we’d known it would be this contentious, we’d have had a few more months of conversations,” Ryan acknowledged. “Change always brings debate, especially when rural land is involved. We definitely didn’t see it coming at this scale.”



Rick, who has farmed alongside his sons for decades, said the family’s roots in Livingston County run deep. “My dad passed away seven years ago, and we were business partners since I was 19,” he recalled. “I wanted to be a farmer since I was a little kid. Now to watch the kids and grandkids (become farmers)—it’s pretty awesome.”



They have since opened the property to residents to show where buildings, buffers, and setbacks would go. “The goal was never to convince anyone—it was to tell the story of our project specifically,” he said. “Usually the conversations go well. People may still disagree, but they understand more than what they see online.”



The Howell Township Board is expected to discuss the data-center proposal during its Nov. 20 meeting at the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center at Howell High School.



You can stream the entire podcast at the link below. It will also air in full this Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on WHMI-FM.