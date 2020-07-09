Vailliencourt Wins Endorsement From Nassar Prosecutor

July 9, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Livingston County Prosecutor William Vailliencourt has been endorsed for re-election by Angela Povilaitis, the former assistant attorney general who prosecuted serial abuser Larry Nassar.



In a video on Vailliencourt’s Facebook page, Povilaitis said she encourages all Livingston County voters to vote for Vailliencourt. “For close to 20 years, I’ve prosecuted some of the most important and complex adult and child sexual abuse cases in our state, including the Larry Nassar Michigan State University gymnastics abuse case. I know how important it is for victims to have a prosecutor who will fight for them. That’s why I support and endorse Bill Vailliencourt for re-election as Livingston County Prosecutor.” Povilaitis added that she has known Vailliencourt, "for many years and I know that he fights for all victims, especially child sexual abuse victims. Bill is also a leader in our state, serving as the President of the Michigan Prosecuting Attorney’s Association.”



Povilaitis served as an assistant attorney general from 2012-2018 where she was the Criminal Division’s lead prosecutor on sexual assault. Prior to that, she was an assistant prosecutor in Wayne County for 12 years. Vailliencourt said Povilaitis was one of this state’s most respected prosecutors and a dedicated advocate for victims and that he was “proud to have her support” in his re-election bid.



Vailliencourt is being challenged in the Republican primary by former Judge David Reader. The winner will take on Democrat Ragan Lake in November.